SD Shin Kamen Rider Rumble Game's Trailer Previews Multiplayer

Game launches for Switch, PC in Japan on March 23

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming on Wednesday a trailer for the SD Shin Kamen Rider Rumble game, based on Hideaki Anno 's Shin Kamen Rider live-action film, and it previews local multiplayer:

Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia will release the game for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in English in Southeast Asia on April 27. The game will launch for Switch and PC via Steam in Japan on March 23.

The beat-em'-up/hack-and-slash game features super-deformed ( SD ) versions of Kamen Rider and Shocker. Bandai Namco Enteratinment Southeast Asia describes the game:

The hero, Takeshi Hongo, will NEVER end up being beaten for his own honour The upcoming movie, Shin Kamen Rider , will be made into a beat 'em up/hack and slash game. The crazy fight between Kamen Rider and SHOCKER will now be displayed in a SD visual style, with various kinds of power up systems that lie in wait for players to experience. We hope players will be able to enjoy fight scenes where they would be able to slash down enemies in a flash with their own final build. Be beaten and rise again! Can you fight with Kamen Rider to ensure human beings stay human? Find your answer in SD Shin Kamen Rider Rumble!

The Shin Kamen Rider live-action film will open in March. Anno is directing, scripting, and producing the film. Shotaro Ishinomori is credited as the original creator.

In addition to co-writing and directing the Evangelion franchise , Anno is the writer and chief director of the Shin Godzilla film and the writer of the Shin Ultraman film.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel via Gematsu



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.