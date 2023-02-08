The First Slam Dunk Film Earns 10 Billion Yen in 67 Days in Japan

Film has sold 6.87 million tickets in Japan, 2.43 million tickets in S. Korea

, the new anime film of'sbasketball manga, has sold 6.87 million tickets for more than 10 billion yen (about US$76.21 million) as of Tuesday, February 7, its 67th day in the Japanese box office.

The film has also sold a total of 2.43 million tickets in South Korea as of Tuesday. The film opened in South Korea on January 4. In its fourth weekend, the film ranked #1, ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water . As of Sunday, the film had earned a total of US$19,309,822 in South Korea.

The film opened in Japan on December 3, and ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend. The film is currently the #43 highest-earning film of all time in Japan, and the #13 highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ).

Daiki Nakazawa directed the CG, and Yūta Ogura produced the CG. Kazuo Ogura directed the art. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound with Koji Kasamatsu .

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association for excellence in film nominated the film for Animation of the Year in its 46th annual awards.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web (link 2)