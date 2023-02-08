News
The First Slam Dunk Film Earns 10 Billion Yen in 67 Days in Japan
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The First Slam Dunk, the new anime film of Takehiko Inoue's Slam Dunk basketball manga, has sold 6.87 million tickets for more than 10 billion yen (about US$76.21 million) as of Tuesday, February 7, its 67th day in the Japanese box office.
The film has also sold a total of 2.43 million tickets in South Korea as of Tuesday. The film opened in South Korea on January 4. In its fourth weekend, the film ranked #1, ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water. As of Sunday, the film had earned a total of US$19,309,822 in South Korea.
The film opened in Japan on December 3, and ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend. The film is currently the #43 highest-earning film of all time in Japan, and the #13 highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan.
Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara (Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada (Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot), Naoki Miyahara (Digimon Adventure, Popin Q), Toshio Ōhashi (LayereD Stories 0), and Yū Kamatani (Looking for Magical DoReMi, Precure Super Stars!).
Daiki Nakazawa directed the CG, and Yūta Ogura produced the CG. Kazuo Ogura directed the art. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound with Koji Kasamatsu.
The Japan Academy Film Prize Association for excellence in film nominated the film for Animation of the Year in its 46th annual awards.
Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web (link 2)