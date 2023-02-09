1st 3 Etrian Odyssey Games Get Remastered Versions on Switch, PC on June 1

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection game includes remastered graphics, new character art

Nintendo revealed during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday that Atlus will release HD remastered versions of the first three Etrian Odyssey games in the Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection release for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on June 1.

English trailer:



Japanese trailer:



The game will include touch functionality for the Switch version, new remastered graphics, and new character artwork.

Nintendo describes the release:

Explore the rich beginnings of this RPG franchise with remasters of three timeless adventures that inspire players to go on a journey of discovery, mapping deep dungeons, and building customized parties for exploring and engaging in tactical combat. Play as the leader of a guild of adventurers, searching for rare treasures and secrets within the depths of a vast, sprawling labyrinth. Traverse and draw a map of the environment while encountering enemies large and small in turn-based combat, then return to town to rest, sell materials for better equipment, and manage your party,

Etrian Odyssey Nexus is the latest in the Etrian Odyssey dungeon-crawling RPG franchise . The game shipped in Japan in August 2018, and is the last game in the series developed for the 3DS platform. The game shipped in the West in February 2019. Atlus has teased a "next stage" for the franchise .