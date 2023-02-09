Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Game's Trailer Reveals April 21 Release Date

Game was previously slated to ship in April 2022

Nintendo unveiled a new trailer for its Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Nintendo Switch game during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday. The trailer reveals the game's new April 21 release date.

©Nintendo

The game was previously scheduled to launch in April 2022, but was delayed due to "recent world events."

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 after weeks of tense military buildup along their mutual borders and Belarus. In March 2022, Nintendo announced Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp's delay.

Prior to that delay, the game was previously slated to release in December 2021.

The game will feature both of the games' campaigns, and multiplayer gameplay for up to four players.

The original Advance Wars launched for GBA in 2001, and the Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising sequel game launched for GBA in 2003.