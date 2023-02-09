Bandai Namco Unveils We Love Katamari Reroll Game for June Release

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it is developing We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie , an HD version of the 2005 We Love Katamari PlayStation 2 game. The game will debut on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam on June 2.

The game will include five new challenges, a photo mode, an Eternal Mode with no time limits, and other improvements.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released Katamari Damacy Reroll , an HD remaster of the first Katamari Damacy , on the Switch and PC in 2018, and on the PS4 and Xbox One 2020.

Bandai Namco released the rolling puzzle game Katamari Damacy for the PlayStation 2 in 2004. Katamari Damacy inspired numerous sequels in North America and Japan for PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, and mobile devices. Bandai Namco Entertainment released its Amazing Katamari Damacy smartphone game in December 2017.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.