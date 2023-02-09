Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Game's Trailer Previews Story, Gameplay

Game ships for Switch on March 17

Nintendo revealed a new trailer for the Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon game in the Bayonetta franchise during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday. The trailer reveals gameplay and story footage.

English trailer:



Japanese trailer:



The game will ship for Nintendo Switch on March 17.

Abebe Tinari is directing the game, with Tomoko Nishii as art director and Hideki Kamiya as supervising director. Kōji Tanaka is the producer and Atsushi Inaba is the executive director. Platinum Games is developing the game.

Nintendo describes the game:

Turn back the pages of the Umbra Witch's story to learn where it all began. Take control of Cereza and her first demon Cheshire to fend off faeries and solve puzzles when Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon releases March 17, 2023 only on Nintendo Switch.

Bayonetta 3 launched for Switch in October 2022.

Platinum Games and Sega released the first Bayonetta action game about a shape-shifting, fighting witch on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in Japan in October 2009, and then in North America in January 2010. Platinum Games and Sega released Bayonetta 2 for the Wii U in October 2014. Sega published Bayonetta for PC in April 2017, and it released Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 for Switch in February 2018. Sega published Bayonetta and Platinum Games ' Vanquish games together in a 10th anniversary bundle physically and digitally for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in February 2020.

The original Bayonetta game got a standalone physical version for Switch in September 2022. The game and its sequel Bayonetta 2 are available digitally for the platform, but at first, only the sequel had a physical cartridge.

Anime studio GONZO produced an anime film adaptation of the Bayonetta series of games titled Bayonetta: Bloody Fate that premiered in November 2013. Mizuki Sakakibara launched a two-part manga adaptation of the anime film in December 2013.