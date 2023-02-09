News
Square Enix Unveils PANORAMASIGHT Mystery Adventure Game for PC, Switch
Game debuts on PC on March 8, on Switch on March 9
Square Enix announced a new game titled PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo on Wednesday. The mystery adventure game will launch on PC via Steam on March 8, and on the Switch on March 9.
English trailer:
Japanese trailer:
Square Enix describes the game:
Set during the Showa Period (1926-89) in Tokyo's Sumida City, Honjo, PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo is a multi-layered collection of spine-chilling ghost stories centred around several protagonists who possess the “power of curses”. Playing from the viewpoint of a number of cursed characters, players will investigate the mysteries of Honjo. During the day players will explore mysterious areas of the city, solve puzzles and find new clues to help them unravel the mysteries behind these seven deadly curses. Come nightfall, they'll hunt or be hunted by other curse bearers. Players will have to master control of their own powers while working out how not to fall foul to the predations of those held by others during this supernatural ordeal.
