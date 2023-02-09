Bandai Namco Amusement announced at the Japan Amusement Expo (JAEPO) on Friday that it is developing The [email protected] Tours , the first arcade game in The [email protected] franchise since the very first The [email protected] game in 2005 (not counting the franchise 's three pachinko games). The game will begin location tests in arcades in Japan early this summer.

©窪岡俊之 THE [email protected]™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. ©Bandai Namco Amusement Inc.

As with the original arcade game, its console ports, and the franchise 's recent The [email protected] Starlit Season game, the game will cast players as idol producers, in charge of managing their talents' schedules, break time, costumes, practice, dance routines, and music selections. Players will also be able to direct concerts in real-time concert scenes.

The game will feature characters and songs from The [email protected] , The [email protected] , The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , The [email protected] Million Live! , The [email protected] Side M , and The [email protected] Shiny Colors .