Tubi Streams 10 New English-Dubbed Episodes for Case Closed Anime

Case Closed

Aside from the movies, these are the first English-dubbed episodes for the series since Funimation stopped dubbing the series with the 123rd episode (130th episode according to Funimation 's count).

Funimation licensed the first 104 episodes of Detective Conan in 2003 and released it under the title Case Closed . The company ultimately released 130 episodes on DVD, as well as the first six films. Funimation 's rights to the series expired in 2018, and the series is no longer available on Funimation 's streaming service. Crunchyroll had added Funimation 's licensed episodes, the anime's first 130 episodes, in January 2018.

Crunchyroll began streaming new episodes of the series in October 2014, starting with episode 754. The company also added Funimation 's original batch of episodes, starting in September 2020. For both the older and newer episodes, only the Japanese version is streaming with English subtitles. No English service is streaming the episodes in-between 123 and 754.

Discotek released the Detective Conan - Episode One: The Great Detective Turned Small ( Meitantei Conan Episode "One" Chiisakunatta Meitantei ) special in July 2020 with English subtitles and with a new English dub cast. The company has since released multiple films in the series, all of which include English dubs.

Gosho Aoyama 's Detective Conan manga series centers on Conan Edogawa, the alias of detective Shinichi Kudo, whose body shrunk after being poisoned at the beginning of the story. Together with detective Kogoro Mori and his daughter Ran, Conan helps the police solve difficult mysteries.

Detective Conan has been running since 1994. The manga has spawned an ongoing television anime series and a yearly anime film series.