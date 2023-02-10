Anime Expo Hosts Final Fantasy Illustrator Yoshitaka Amano

AX 2023 runs on July 1-4

Image via Yoshitaka Amano's official website © 2023 Yoshitaka Amano

Anime Expo

The staff ofrevealed on Wednesday that this year'sconvention will host illustratoras a guest of honor.

Amano is most well known for his contributions to Vampire Hunter D and the Final Fantasy series, as well as his collaboration with English graphic novelist Neil Gaiman on Sandman: The Dream Hunters. He has been in the anime industry since he was 15, when he joined the veteran studio Tatsunoko Production , and has contributed to many anime and video game projects.

Gibiate Project, a global IP development group that includes Amano (Final Fantasy games), developed the Gibiate series. The group announced the anime at Anime Expo 2019. The anime premiered in July 2020. Amano also recently drew the character designs for the Exception Netflix anime, which debuted in October 2022.

This year's Anime Expo will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4. The convention recently discontinued its Premier Fan Badge system.

Source: Press release