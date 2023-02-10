×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Madoka Kashihara's The Little Lies We All Tell Manga Ends on March 9

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga launched in March 2020, inspired TV anime in October 2022

4-nin
©Madoka Kashihara, Kodansha
The March issue of Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine revealed on Thursday that Madoka Kashihara's 4-Nin wa Sorezore Uso o Tsuku manga will end in the magazine's next issue on March 9.

The school comedy story follows four friends at a girls' school. They may seem like ordinary second-year junior high school students at first glance, but they are a space pilot, a ninja without a clan, a girl with supernatural powers, and a boy in girls' clothes.

Kashihara launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in March 2020. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume in April 2022.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title The Little Lies We All Tell.

Source: Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine March issue

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives