News
Madoka Kashihara's The Little Lies We All Tell Manga Ends on March 9
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga launched in March 2020, inspired TV anime in October 2022
The March issue of Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine revealed on Thursday that Madoka Kashihara's 4-Nin wa Sorezore Uso o Tsuku manga will end in the magazine's next issue on March 9.
The school comedy story follows four friends at a girls' school. They may seem like ordinary second-year junior high school students at first glance, but they are a space pilot, a ninja without a clan, a girl with supernatural powers, and a boy in girls' clothes.
Kashihara launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in March 2020. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume in April 2022.
The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title The Little Lies We All Tell.
Source: Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine March issue