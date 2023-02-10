New Pokémon Anime Reveals Visuals, April 14 Debut

New series to feature new protagonists Liko, Roy

TV Tokyo revealed on Friday that the new anime in the Pokémon franchise will premiere on April 14. The show will air on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. TV Tokyo also revealed a new visual for the anime.

©Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku ©Pokémon

The staff also revealed a new visual for Liko, and describes her as a girl who has a mysterious pendant.

The Pokémon Company stated in its English press release that the anime will premiere in 2023 "and beyond." The anime will feature Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and will also feature the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan under the title Pocket Monster in November 2019, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide.

The first 12 episodes of Pokémon Journeys: The Series debuted in the United States on Netflix in June 2020, and the service added new episodes quarterly. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in May 2020.

The localized title of the anime, Pokémon Journeys: The Series , has 48 episodes. Pokémon: Master Journeys : The Series continued with Pocket Monster 's 49th episode, which premiered in Japan in December 2020. Netflix began streaming Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series , the Pokémon anime's 25th season, on October 21.

Pocket Monster Mezase Pokémon Master (Aiming to be a Pokémon Master), a collection of 11 special episodes to conclude Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series , premiered in Japan on January 13. The series is the "final chapter" for Ash and Pikachu.

Source: 4Gamer (Gueed)