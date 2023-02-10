Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence TV Anime Delayed to July Due to COVID-19

Series was originally slated for April

© 和武はざの・講談社／「白聖女と黒牧師」製作委員会

The official website for the television anime for's) manga revealed on Friday that the staff has delaying the anime to July due to the effects of COVID-19 on the anime's production. The anime was originally scheduled to premiere in April

Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

The anime stars:

Sumie Noro ( Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo . Yuka Yamada ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid ) is in charge of series composition, and Hiromi Nakagawa ( WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me ) is designing the characters. Ruka Kawada is composing the music. Other staff members include Chieko Nakamura as art director, Genta Makabe as color designer, Seiichi Sugiura as director of photography, Mutsumi Takemiya as editor, and Masanori Tsuchiya as sound director.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the series in English, and it describes the story:

Saint Cecilia is beloved by the townspeople—not only is she elegant and composed, she benevolently shares her wisdom with all who seek it. That is, until the last person has left—at which point she becomes totally hopeless! Only Pastor Lawrence, is keeping the Saint put together enough to do her duties...and though she may test him, it's all in a day's work!

Kazutake debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R magazine in April 2017. The series is also serialized on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app.