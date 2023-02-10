Shigemitsu Harada Launches New Hikaru to Hikaru Manga

Comedy manga about guy who infiltrates girls' school debuts on March 9

This year's March issue of Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine revealed on Thursday that Shigemitsu Harada and artist Hachi Sendō are launching a new manga titled Hikaru to Hikaru (Hikaru and Hikaru; the manga's title features the first "Hikaru" written in blue hiragana characters and the second "Hikaru" written in pink katakana characters, the latter syllabary being usually used for foreign words). The manga will debut in the magazine's next issue on March 9.

©Shigemitsu Harada, Hachi Sendō, Kadokawa

The erotic comedy manga follows a guy who infiltrates a girls' school, teasing that the trial to master the way of the ninja involves knowing a girl's true colors.

Harada and Shinjirō launched the Shinyaku Kani Kōsen (The Crab Cannery Ship: New Testament) manga in Young Animal in June 2021, and ended it on November 25. Hakusensha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume digitally on December 27. While Hakusensha published the manga's first and second volumes both digitally and physically, it published the third through fifth volumes digitally only.

Harada wrote two different manga spinoffs for Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! manga. The first, Cells at Work! Code Black , launched in Kodansha 's Morning magazine and the Weekly D Morning digital manga magazine in June 2018, and ended in January 2021. Issei Hatsuyoshi drew the manga. The second, Hataraku Saibō Lady (Cells at Work! Lady), launched in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in January 2020, and ended on September 26. Akari Otokawa drew the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Cells at Work! Code Black in English.

Sources: Dragon Age March issue and website



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.