Anime Titles Streaming on ITVX (Updated)

Streams of films and TV series available

The AnimeBluRayUK website has published a list of the anime currently streaming on ITVX . The titles are English dub only unless otherwise specified.

Update: UK Anime Network reports that the site's anime links are collected here.

Most of the titles were previously reported in November 2022 when the platform was still named ITV Hub, but several titles have been added since then. These additions include some films: Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry (pictured right), Ghost in the Shell 2.0 , Looking for Magical DoReMi and Patlabor: The Movie .

There have also been several several series added: Aoharu x Machinegun , the Full Metal Panic! sequel series, Gundam: Reconguista in G , Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine , Planetes and Princess Jellyfish (pictured left).

The following anime are now streaming on ITVX :

Aoharu x Machinegun here

Bartender here (subtitled version only)

Card Captor Sakura here, pictured right

Cowboy Bebop here

Emma: A Victorian Romance Season 1 here

ERASED here, pictured left

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry here

Full Metal Panic! Series 1 here, as well as Full Metal Panic! : FUMOFFU , Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid and Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory .

Gankutsuou: The Count of Monte Cristo here

Ghost in the Shell 2.0 here - this is the modified 2008 edition of the original 1995 Ghost in the Shell film by Mamoru Oshii .

Gundam: Reconguista in G here

Gurren Lagann here

InuYasha Series 1 here

Looking for Magical DoReMi here

Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine , Lupin the Third: Part 5 and Lupin the 3rd Part 6 here - does not include the OAV episode of Lupin the Third: Part 5 or the "Part 0" episode of Lupin the 3rd Part 6

Megalobox here

Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water here, pictured right

Patlabor: The Movie here

Persona 5 here

Planetes here

Princess Jellyfish here

The Promised Neverland Season 1 here, pictured left

Sword of the Stranger here

The Tatami Galaxy here (subtitled version only)

Tokyo Ghoul here, as well as Tokyo Ghoul √A and Tokyo Ghoul:re

Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust here

The Vision of Escaflowne here ( Funimation dub)

Welcome to the Ballroom here (subtitled version only)