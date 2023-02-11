News
Anime Titles Streaming on ITVX (Updated)
posted on by Andrew Osmond
The AnimeBluRayUK website has published a list of the anime currently streaming on ITVX. The titles are English dub only unless otherwise specified.
Update: UK Anime Network reports that the site's anime links are collected here.
Most of the titles were previously reported in November 2022 when the platform was still named ITV Hub, but several titles have been added since then. These additions include some films: Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry (pictured right), Ghost in the Shell 2.0, Looking for Magical DoReMi and Patlabor: The Movie.
There have also been several several series added: Aoharu x Machinegun, the Full Metal Panic! sequel series, Gundam: Reconguista in G, Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine, Planetes and Princess Jellyfish (pictured left).
The following anime are now streaming on ITVX:
Aoharu x Machinegun here
Bartender here (subtitled version only)
Card Captor Sakura here, pictured right
Emma: A Victorian Romance Season 1 here
Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry here
Full Metal Panic! Series 1 here, as well as Full Metal Panic!: FUMOFFU, Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid and Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory.
Gankutsuou: The Count of Monte Cristo here
Ghost in the Shell 2.0 here - this is the modified 2008 edition of the original 1995 Ghost in the Shell film by Mamoru Oshii.
Gundam: Reconguista in G here
Looking for Magical DoReMi here
Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine, Lupin the Third: Part 5 and Lupin the 3rd Part 6 here - does not include the OAV episode of Lupin the Third: Part 5 or the "Part 0" episode of Lupin the 3rd Part 6
Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water here, pictured right
Patlabor: The Movie here
Planetes here
Princess Jellyfish here
The Promised Neverland Season 1 here, pictured left
The Tatami Galaxy here (subtitled version only)
Tokyo Ghoul here, as well as Tokyo Ghoul √A and Tokyo Ghoul:re
Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust here
The Vision of Escaflowne here (Funimation dub)
Welcome to the Ballroom here (subtitled version only)
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history