Crunchyroll Adds 2001 Fruits Basket Anime With English Subtitles, Dub in India

© Natsuki Takaya, Akitarō Daichi, Studio DEEN

began streaming the 2001 anime based on'smanga in India on Friday. The streaming service is also making theanime free-to-watch in India on February 11.

Both titles are streaming with both an English dub and with Japanese audio and English subtitles. Crunchyroll began streaming Horimiya in India in December 2022.

The original Fruits Basket anime aired on television in Japan in 2001. In the story, Tohru, an orphaned girl, gets invited to live in the house of her classmate, the handsome boy Sohma, and his cousins. However, these young men and some of their relatives are cursed; if they are hugged by the opposite gender, they transform into animals of the Chinese Zodiac.

Takaya's manga also inspired a newer anime adaptation in 2019. The 2019 adaptation has an entirely new Japanese cast and staff from the previous version, as per Takaya's request. The anime covers the entire manga's story. The Fruits Basket the Final anime season aired in Japan in April 2021.

Takaya serialized the manga from 1998 to 2006 Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine.



Source: Crunchyroll