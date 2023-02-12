2nd Sword Art Online: Progressive Film's Indian Release Postponed

Film was previously slated for release in India on February 10

Sword Art Online The Movie - Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive-

PVR Pictures announced on Twitter on Saturday that it is postponing the Indian release of), the second film in theanime film series. The company stated it will release the film at a later date.

The film was previously slated for release in India on February 10.

The second film opened in Japan on October 22 after a delay and topped the box office chart in its first weekend. The film has earned a cumulative total of 1,076,475,134 yen (about US$7.97 million) as of December 6.

The film features a returning cast. In addition, Kaede Hondo plays Liten, and Yūsuke Kobayashi plays Morte.

Ayako Kohno (unit director on Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic , High School Fleet , The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky ) returned to direct the film at A-1 Pictures , and Kento Toya ( Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments ) returned to design the characters. Yasuyuki Kai again served as action director, and Yuki Kajiura returned to compose the music. Eir Aoi performed the theme song "Shinzо̄" (Heart).

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night , the first anime film in the project, opened in Japan in October 2021, and topped the box office in its first weekend. The film opened in over 40 countries and territories around the world. PVR Pictures opened the film in India in February 2022.

The anime is based on Reki Kawahara 's Sword Art Online: Progressive light novel series. The novel series launched in 2012 as a revised retelling of Kawahara's original Sword Art Online novels. The story depicts Kirito's journey through the floating Aincrad castle from the beginning, floor-by-floor. Yen Press is publishing the Sword Art Online: Progressive novel series in English, as well as two manga adaptations.

Source: PVR Pictures' Twitter account