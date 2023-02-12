Forest of Piano Artist Makoto Isshiki Launches New Manga in April

Isshiki launches 13-nichi ni wa Hana wo Kazatte manga

The March issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original Zokan magazine revealed on Friday that Makoto Isshiki will launch a new manga titled 13-nichi ni wa Hana wo Kazatte (Hang a Flower on the 13th Day of the Month) in the magazine's next issue on April 12. The manga is a serialized version of Isshiki's previous one-shot manga of the same title.

© Shogakukan Inc. 2023, Makoto Isshiki

Isshiki published the 13-nichi ni wa Hana wo Kazatte one-shot manga in Big Comic Original magazine in March 2019. The story is about a live-in helper named Naō Matsudaira. She is employed by the Murano family, which consists of the printing shop owner and widowed master of the house, his four sons, and their grandmother. Every 13th day of the month, the family visits the grave of their deceased wife and mother. Matsudaira meets a trembling cat on one of these grave visits.

The new serialized manga will take place after the one-shot manga's story. Shogakukan teased, "What color will the passing time bring?"

Isshiki launched the ongoing Lady Law to Nanoka no Mori (Lady Law and the Seventh Day Forest) manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in May 2020. The manga went on hiatus in September 2020 due to Isshiki's poor health.

Isshiki launched the Forest of Piano manga in 1998 in Kodansha 's Young Magazine Uppers , and it ran in the magazine until the magazine ceased publication in 2004. The series resumed in Morning in 2006 and ended in 2015. Kodansha published the 26th and final volume of the series in December 2015.

Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the manga digitally in October 2018.

The 12-episode first season of the Forest of Piano anime premiered on NHK in April 2018. Netflix is exclusively streaming the series. Netflix debuted new episodes inside Japan immediately after they aired on NHK , and debuted the season outside of Japan in September 2018. The anime's second season premiered in Japan in January 2019. Netflix debuted the season outside of Japan in June 2019.