News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 30-February 5
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet return to #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|31,191
|4,807,491
|2
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|14,298
|3,862,841
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|13,858
|5,142,172
|4
|NSw
|Fire Emblem Engage
|Nintendo
|January 20
|12,920
|185,920
|5
|NSw
|Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
|Marvelous
|January 26
|9,522
|50,281
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,723
|3,032,742
|7
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|7,461
|994,203
|8
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|6,346
|1,169,936
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,128
|5,116,872
|10
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|4,480
|2,840,736
|11
|NSw
|Dragon Quest Treasures
|Square Enix
|December 9, 2022
|4,282
|268,894
|12
|PS5
|Forspoken
|Square Enix
|January 24
|4,069
|33,124
|13
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4, 2022
|3,709
|275,930
|14
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,312
|7,426,431
|15
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|3,178
|1,082,581
|16
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,937
|3,344,415
|17
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22, 2022
|2,908
|150,150
|18
|NSw
|Disgaea 7
|Nippon Ichi Software
|January 26
|2,735
|13,094
|19
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|2,713
|2,131,913
|20
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25, 2022
|2,312
|994,788
Source: Famitsu