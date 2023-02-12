×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 30-February 5

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet return to #1

Japan's Game Ranking: January 30-February 5

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 31,191 4,807,491
2 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 14,298 3,862,841
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 13,858 5,142,172
4 NSw Fire Emblem Engage Nintendo January 20 12,920 185,920
5 NSw Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Marvelous January 26 9,522 50,281
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,723 3,032,742
7 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 7,461 994,203
8 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 6,346 1,169,936
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,128 5,116,872
10 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 4,480 2,840,736
11 NSw Dragon Quest Treasures Square Enix December 9, 2022 4,282 268,894
12 PS5 Forspoken Square Enix January 24 4,069 33,124
13 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4, 2022 3,709 275,930
14 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,312 7,426,431
15 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 3,178 1,082,581
16 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,937 3,344,415
17 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22, 2022 2,908 150,150
18 NSw Disgaea 7 Nippon Ichi Software January 26 2,735 13,094
19 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 2,713 2,131,913
20 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25, 2022 2,312 994,788

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 23-29
