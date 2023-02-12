×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 30-February 5

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pompo: The Cinéphile earns 0.4%, Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure debuts with 3.9%

pompo
© 2020 杉谷庄吾【人間プラモ】／KADOKAWA／映画大好きポンポさん製作委員会
The anime film of Shogo Sugitani's Pompo: The Cinéphile (Eiga Daisuki Pompo-san) manga aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, February 4 at 3:00 p.m. and earned a 0.4% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV February 5 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.0
Detective Conan NTV February 4 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.5
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV February 5 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 5.9
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure (premiere episode) TV Asahi February 5 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.9
One Piece Fuji TV February 5 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.8
Doraemon TV Asahi February 4 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.6
My Hero Academia Season 6 NTV February 4 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.6
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 4 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.9
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 2nd season (rerun) NTV February 4 (Sat) 0:55 30 min. 2.3
Kidō Senshi Gundam Senkō no Hathaway TV Edition TBS February 5 (Sun) 17:00 30 min. 2.2
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E February 4 (Sat) 9:00 20 min. 1.9
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E February 4 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 1.8

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 23-29
