News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 30-February 5
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pompo: The Cinéphile earns 0.4%, Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure debuts with 3.9%
The anime film of Shogo Sugitani's Pompo: The Cinéphile (Eiga Daisuki Pompo-san) manga aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, February 4 at 3:00 p.m. and earned a 0.4% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|February 5 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.0
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|February 4 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.5
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|February 5 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.9
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure (premiere episode)
|TV Asahi
|February 5 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.9
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|February 5 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.8
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|February 4 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.6
|My Hero Academia Season 6
|NTV
|February 4 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.6
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|February 4 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.9
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 2nd season (rerun)
|NTV
|February 4 (Sat)
|0:55
|30 min.
|2.3
|Kidō Senshi Gundam Senkō no Hathaway TV Edition
|TBS
|February 5 (Sun)
|17:00
|30 min.
|2.2
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|February 4 (Sat)
|9:00
|20 min.
|1.9
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|February 4 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|1.8
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)