Summer Ghost Blu-ray Released Monday

On Monday February 13, Anime Limited will release a Collector's Blu-ray edition of loundraw 's film Summer Ghost . The set will include a 32-page booklet, as well as a poster and four art cards.

Anime Limited describes the film as follows:

"A group of high-school students light fireworks in the hope of awaking the ghost of a young woman who has been sighted over several years. Each of the friends has a reason for being there, and on one night the living and the dead are joined together."

The 40-minute film opened in Japan in November 2021. The story developed from a single illustration that loundraw had drawn. In addition to directing, loundraw also drafted the original character designs, and Flat Studio , the studio loundraw established in 2019, animated the film. Hirotaka Adachi , better known as the novelist Otsuichi (Stare film, Goth, Calling You, Zoo), wrote the screenplay. Flagship Line planned and produced the project, and Avex Pictures distributed it. In addition to Kosemura, Itoko Toma , Guiano , and Hideya Kojima contributed to the soundtrack.

Anime Limited will also release a standard Blu-ray edition of the first half of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed . It will carry the first 24 episodes of the series in its 1080P, HD Remastered version.

Crunchyroll will release Black Clover Season 3 on Blu-ray and DVD, carrying episodes 103 to 154 of the series