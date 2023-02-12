Zee Café Airs Kurozuka Anime on February 16

© Takashi Noguchi, Tetsuro Araki, Madhouse

Zee Café will begin running theanime with a Hindion February 16. The channel will air an episode of the anime on weekdays at 2:00 p.m. IST.

The story follows a 12th-century man named Kurō, who was inspired by the real-life historical figure Minamoto no Yoshitsune. Kurō flees into the mountains after losing to his brother Minamoto no Yoritomo — the first Shogun to rule all of Japan. History records that he committed suicide, but instead, Kurō meets a strange, beautiful woman named Kuromitsu in her mountain hermitage. Eventually, Kurō falls in love with Kuromitsu, but then realizes she conceals a dark secret. He learns that he is unable to die and continues to live for a thousand years as Japan evolves into a future society.

In 2008, director Tetsuro Araki ( Attack on Titan , Death Note ) and the anime studio Madhouse adapted Takashi Noguchi 's 2002-2006 Kurozuka manga. The manga itself adapted a supernatural action novel by Baku Yumemakura ( Onmyoji , The Summit of the Gods ). Sony released the anime on home video in 2012.

Sony 's Throwback Toons YouTube channel is streaming the first episode of the anime on YouTube .

Source: Zee Café via @AnimeNewsIndia