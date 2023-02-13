Ablaze Licenses Osamu Tezuka's One Hundred Tales, Tomorrow The Birds, Neo Faust Manga

Also: Shakespeare Manga Theater collection

One Hundred Tales, Tomorrow The Birds

Shakespeare Manga Theater

Hamlet, Othello, The Taming of the Shrew, Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet

The Merchant of Venice

Ablaze announced on Monday that it has licensed's, andmanga. The company is also releasing Tezuka's- manga adaptations of's works such as, and- in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company will release the manga physically and digitally in cooperation with DI Books.

Ablaze will release the One Hundred Tales ( Hyaku Monogatari ) manga in August. The company describes the story:

An adaptation of the Faust legend as a samurai period piece. Ichirui Hanri is an ordinary accountant servicing his lord. Though innocent, he is sentenced to death by hara-kiri after being entangled in a power struggle. A witch named Sudama appears and offers Hanri three wishes in exchange for his soul. Hanri accepts. Is it worth it?

Tezuka debuted the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 1971, and it ran until that October.



Tomorrow The Birds

A science fiction manga depicting a future society in which evolved birds surpass humanity, Tomorrow The Birds is a parable about how we treat those who aren't like us, and the eventual price that must be paid for arrogance. An unforgettable tapestry of seven-page chapters and longer stories.

The company will release themanga in the second quarter of 2024, and it describes the story:

Tezuka launched the Rise of the Birdmen anthology of short stories in 1971 in SF Magazine.



Neo Faust

This adaptation of Goethe's Faust is Tezuka's third rendering of this classic and one of the serializations he was working on at the time of his death. Despite being terminally ill, Tezuka continued to develop his already legendary storytelling and illustrations and left behind this enthralling take on a timeless theme.

Ablaze will release themanga in the fourth quarter of 2024. It describes the story:

Tezuka debuted the manga in the Asahi Shimbun in 1988.



