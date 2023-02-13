News
Crunchyroll Streams Chainsaw Man Anime's English Dub in India
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Crunchyroll began streaming the television anime of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga in India with both Japanese audio and with an English dub earlier this month.
The anime premiered in India on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel on October 18. Netflix began streaming the anime in India on February 1.
The anime had a world premiere screening at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills on September 19, and then premiered on TV in Japan on October 11.
Crunchyroll describes the story:
Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the “Chainsaw Devil” Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the “Chainsaw Man”: the owner of the Devil's heart.
Ryū Nakayama (Black Clover, Jujutsu Kaisen episode director) directed the anime at MAPPA, and Hiroshi Seko (Ajin, Attack on Titan The Final Season) wrote the scripts. Kazutaka Sugiyama (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) designed the characters, and Tatsuya Yoshihara (Black Clover, Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls) directed the action. Makoto Nakazono (DARLING in the FRANXX, Little Witch Academia) served as chief technical director. Kiyotaka Oshiyama (DEVILMAN crybaby, Space Dandy) designed the devils, and Yūsuke Takeda (Eden of the East, Vinland Saga) directed the art. Naomi Nakano was the color key artist, and Yohei Miyahara designed the screens. kensuke ushio (DEVILMAN crybaby, Liz and the Blue Bird, A Silent Voice) composed the music.
Fujimoto (Fire Punch) debuted the Chainsaw Man manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December 2020. The manga's second part, titled "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc), started on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ service on July 13.
Source: Crunchyroll