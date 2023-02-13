Echoes of Mana Smartphone Game Ends Service on May 15

RPG launched for smartphones in April 2022

Seiken Densetsu: Echoes of Mana

Echoes of Mana

Mana/Seiken Densetsu

The official Twitter account forand' (Wright Flyer Studio)) smartphone game for therole-playing game series announced on Monday that the game will end its service on May 15, at 3:00 p.m. JST (2:00 a.m. EDT). The game's staff determined that it would be "difficult to continue maintaining the app experience."

The game is no longer selling Spirit Crystals, but players can use the Spirit Crystals they have until the game ends service.

The game will give refunds for unused paid Spirit Crystals after the service ends. The game will announce more details regarding refunds in the coming days in-game, and on its official website. Players are advised not to delete or re-install the game app until the refund procedure is complete.

The game launched in April 2022 worldwide, and is available in Japanese, English, German, French, Traditional Chinese, and Korean.

The free-to-play game (with in-game item purchases) includes characters from the first four games in the series. The game lets players choose between the male protagonist Kiruto (voiced by Kōtarō Nishiyama ) or the female protagonist Kirute (voiced by Hikaru Tohno ). The player travels to lost worlds to restore them, including worlds from the game series as well as original worlds.

The game series celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021, and as part of the celebrations Warner Bros. Japan produced Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal ( Seiken Densetsu Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal in Japanese), an anime adaptation of the Legend of Mana game. The television anime premiered in October 2022.

Square Enix is also developing a new game in the series for consoles.

Sources: Echoes of Mana game's Japanese Twitter account and English Twitter account, Gamer