Mazinger Z Gets New 'Battle Royale' Manga in March

The Hobby Japan Web website announced on December 23 that Kazumi Hoshi will launch a new manga titled Mazinger Destroying Hell ( Hagoku no Mazinger ) on the website in March. The manga is based on Go Nagai 's Mazinger Z manga. The announcement teases the new manga as "Mazinger vs. Mazinger" and "A new, deadly battle royale begins!" The project will also include plastic model kits, as well as a "photo story" in the Monthly Hobby Japan magazine.

© 2022 Go Nagai・Kazumi Hoshi/Dynamic Production

Gekidan Herohero Q Company, voice actor Tomokazu Seki 's theatrical troupe, also held a stage play adaptation of Mazinger Z that ran from November to December.

Nagai launched the Mazinger Z manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1972, and the television anime series premiered at the same time. The anime ran for 92 episodes from 1972-1974, and the anime's 68th episode garnered a 30.4% viewer rating when it aired on March 17, 1974.

The story follows high school boy Kōji Kabuto in his super robot Mazinger Z as he battles Dr. Hell, a mad scientist bent on world domination. The franchise has spawned numerous anime television series, anime films, and several original video animation projects, based on the original manga, sequels, spinoffs, or alternative universe takes on the robot and cast.

Source: Hobby Japan Web