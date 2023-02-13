Mobile Suit Gundam 0083 Rebellion Manga Ends With 18th Volume

Last volume ships on March 25

© Takashi Imanishi, Masato Natsumoto, Kadokawa

is listing the 18th compiled book volume ofand'smanga as the final volume. The volume will ship on March 25.

The manga revisits the Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory OAV series, adding backstory and extra scenes to the anime's storyline. Imanishi, the anime's director, serves as writer and concept adviser for the manga, while Natsumoto draws the art.

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine in 2013. The manga entered its "Stardust Memories" arc, which is labeled as the manga's final arc, in August 2017. The manga's main story ended in February 2021, after which it began a spinoff story. Kadokawa published the manga's 17th volume in February 2022.

The 13-episode original anime is a spinoff set between Mobile Suit Gundam and Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam , and it debuted in 1991. Right Stuf describes the anime:

Universal Century 0083. Having triumphed in the One-Year War, the Earth Federation has grown complacent, while the last remnants of Zeonic forces have been planning one final stand. It all hinges on ace Zeon pilot Anavel Gato stealing one of the new prototype Gundams out from under the Federation's nose. With a nuclear-equipped Gundam missing and their pride wounded, the Federation ship Albion and rookie pilot Kou Uraki set out in pursuit of the Zeonic thieves and the stolen Gundam.

Bandai Entertainment previously released the anime on DVD in 2002. Right Stuf re-released the anime on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in April 2017, along with the Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: The Afterglow of Zeon compilation film version of the anime. The release also included "The Mayfly of Space 1" and "The Mayfly of Space 2" anime shorts.

The anime also inspired the Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory - Sora no Kagerō anime based on one of the two drama CDs made for the anime.

Source: Kadokawa



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.