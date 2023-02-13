Octopath Traveler II Game's Prologue Demo Trailer Streamed

Square Enix began streaming a prologue demo launch trailer on February 9 for Octopath Traveler II , the sequel to its Octopath Traveler role-playing game. The game's free demo is available now, and players can transfer progress to the full game when it launches.

English Version

Japanese Version

The RPG will feature eight new characters in the land of Solistia. The new game will feature "Crossed Paths," which are stories involving two main characters.

The game will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on February 24.

The original Octopath Traveler game shipped worldwide in July 2018 for the Nintendo Switch. The game then launched on PC via Steam in June 2019, and on Stadia in April 2020. Over 3 million copies of Octopath Traveler sold worldwide. The same team who developed the Bravely Default game worked on Octopath Traveler .

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent , the prequel mobile RPG set on the same Orsterra continent as the original game, launched for iOS and Android devices in October 2020 in Japan and globally on July 27.