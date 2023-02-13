The Super Mario Bros. Movie Streams 'Super Mario Bros. Plumbing Commercial' Video

Super Mario Bros. Plumbing website goes live

Illumination started streaming a new promotional video for its and Nintendo 's The Super Mario Bros. Movie animated film on Sunday. The video is a retro-themed television commercial for the Super Mario Bros. Plumbing company, complete with contact details and its website www.smbplumbing.com.

The film will open on April 7 in North America and April 28 in Japan, after a delay. The film was previously slated to open on December 21.

Illumination started streaming short clips from the movie in December. The most recent streamed on January 30, which showed Mario in a cat costume.

Illumination also revealed movie's official poster on February 3.

The countdown is officially on. #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/OWHWL7CL2j — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) February 3, 2023

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are directing the film, with a script by Matthew Fogel . The movie's English voice cast includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach. Jack Black voices Bowser.

Other cast members include Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Charles Martinet , who has voiced Mario and many other Nintendo characters in games, will also voice "surprise cameos" in the film.

The Japanese dub cast members are:

Illumination founder Chris Meledandri had told entertainment news source Variety in November 2018 that the film was in “priority development” for a possible theatrical debut by 2022. Meledandri is co-producing the film with Super Mario Bros. creator Shigeru Miyamoto . Meledandri stated that Miyamoto is "front and center in the creation of this film" and noted that the "original creative voice" is often absent from Hollywood film adaptations.

Nintendo announced in February 2018 that Universal Studios ' subsidiary Illumination Entertainment ( Despicable Me , Minions , Sing ) had begun planning the animated film. Both Nintendo and Universal Pictures are funding the project, and Universal Pictures will distribute the film worldwide.