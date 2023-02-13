Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Film Debuts New Trailer During Super Bowl

Trailer features new Autobot Mirage

Paramount Pictures debuted a new trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , the first film in a planned trilogy for its live-action Transformers franchise , during the 57th Super Bowl on Sunday. The trailer features a new Autobot, a Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 named Mirage.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will open on June 9, delayed almost one year from its original June 24, 2022 release date. The film will get a release in Japan in 2023 under the title Transformers : Beast Kakusei .

Steven Caple Jr. is directing the film, which will star Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Peter Cullen , Ron Perlman , Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov , Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Cristo Fernández, and Tobe Nwigwe will all voice characters in the film. Joby Harold , Darnell Metayer , Josh Peters , Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber wrote the screenplay.

Paramount Pictures describes the movie:

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

Paramount Pictures revealed in 2020 that it was developing two scripts for the live-action Transformers films.

One of the projects was reportedly based on Beast Wars: Transformers and features writer James Vanderbilt ( Murder Mystery, Independence Day: Resurgence ). Entertainment news website Deadline reported in May 2020 that it was "not definite yet which [project] will make it to production," although it now appears this is the production for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts .

The other project is inspired by Bumblebee , the sixth and most recent film in Paramount Pictures ' Transformers series. Joby Harold ( John Wick Chapter 3 executive producer, Army of the Dead scriptwriter) is reportedly working on the project. Bumblebee opened in the United States and Canada in December 2018.

