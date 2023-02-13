Wild Hearts Game's Latest Video Introduces Minato Village

Hunting game launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC on February 17

Electronic Arts (EA) and KOEI Tecmo began streaming a new video on Monday for their Wild Hearts hunting game. The video introduces the village of Minato.

©Electronic Arts, Koei Tecmo

The game will launch for5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the EA App, Steam, and Epic Game Store on February 17.

KOEI Tecmo 's Omega Force studio is developing the hunting game set in "fantasy feudal Japan," and EA is publishing the game under its EA Originals label.

The hunting adventure game will feature crafting mechanics. The story takes place in Azuma, a world inspired by feudal Japan. Players will battle Kemono, giant nature-infused beasts, with the help of Karakuri, mechanisms from a lost, ancient technology. After fighting the winter wolf Deathstalker, players become bearers a life-sustaining technology and must restore balance across the region.

There will be co-op play, "pack hunting," for up to two additional players. The game will feature crossplay across all platforms. There will also be special missions. The game will feature English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, and Spanish voiceovers.

EA and KOEI Tecmo announced their partnership in September.

