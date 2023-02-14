Crunchyroll Adds Demon Slayer Anime's 'Kimetsu Academy Story' Spinoff Shorts

Spinoff shorts include Valentine's Day-themed episodes

announced on Tuesday that it has added the "Junior High and High School!! Kimetsu Academy Story" spinoff shorts for theanime. The company is streaming the shorts in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central America, and South America.

The company lists that it will stream the shorts in English and Japanese, and it is currently streaming the English dub .

The streaming spinoff episodes include the original set of three ( Kimetsu Academy Story ) episodes and four Valentine's Day-themed episodes ( Kimetsu Gakuen Valentine-hen ). The original shorts debuted in August 2020 in Japan, and the Valentine's Day episodes premiered in February 2021.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen ) television anime will premiere on television in April with a one-hour special.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- , the theatrical screenings of the upcoming arc, opened on February 3 in Japan. The screenings include episodes 10 and 11 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc , as well as the first Swordsmith Village Arc episode. Crunchyroll and Aniplex of America will screen the episodes in North American theaters on March 3. There is also a sold-out advanced screening red carpet event at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on February 18.

