GTO: Paradise Lost Manga Goes on Hiatus, Returns This Summer

© Tohru Fujisawa, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

This year's 11th issue of'sannounced on Monday that'smanga will go on hiatus, and plans to return in early summer.

Fujisawa launched GTO: Paradise Lost , a spinoff of his GTO ( Great Teacher Onizuka ) manga, in Weekly Young Magazine in April 2014. Kodansha published the manga's 20th compiled book volume in November 2022.

Crunchyroll previously offered the manga online, including the latest chapters as they came out in Japan, but the company ceased offering catalog chapters of the title in 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing also releases the manga digitally in English.

Tokyopop and Vertical have published other various GTO manga titles, including GTO: The Early Years , in North America. The original manga inspired a television anime, as well as several live-action adaptations. GTO: The Early Years inspired a new live-action series adaptation in February 2020.

Fujisawa stated in 2021 that GTO: Paradise Lost is intended to be the "last" manga in the GTO series.