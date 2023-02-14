News
Makoto Shinkai Will Be in Q&A at Suzume London Screening on March 1
posted on by Andrew Osmond
Makoto Shinkai will take plart in a live Q&A at a screening of Makoto Shinkai's Suzume (Suzume no Tojimari) at the BFI Southbank on Wednesday March 1 at 6 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday February 15. They will be available to the general public at 4 p.m, although BFI Champions and Patrons will be able to buy the ticket at 11.30 a.m. on the same day, and BFI Members will be able to buy tickets at 12.30 p.m. The screening will be in Japanese with subtitles.
The film's story is described on the BFI Southbank website:
"As the skies turn red and the earth trembles, Japan stands on the brink of disaster. But one determined teenager, Suzume, sets out on a mission to save her country. Able to see the supernatural forces that others can't, it's up to her to close the mysterious doors spreading chaos across the land. A perilous and stirring journey awaits as the fate of the country rests on her shoulders."
Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."
Shinkai (your name., Weathering With You) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka (your name., Weathering With You) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya (your name., Garden of Words) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji (Children Who Chase Lost Voices) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. RADWIMPS scored the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer, Kazuma Jinnouchi (Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, RWBY: Ice Queendom) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS. TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."