Makoto Shinkai Will Be in Q&A at Suzume London Screening on March 1

Makoto Shinkai will take plart in a live Q&A at a screening of Makoto Shinkai 's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) at the BFI Southbank on Wednesday March 1 at 6 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday February 15. They will be available to the general public at 4 p.m, although BFI Champions and Patrons will be able to buy the ticket at 11.30 a.m. on the same day, and BFI Members will be able to buy tickets at 12.30 p.m. The screening will be in Japanese with subtitles.

The film's story is described on the BFI Southbank website:

"As the skies turn red and the earth trembles, Japan stands on the brink of disaster. But one determined teenager, Suzume , sets out on a mission to save her country. Able to see the supernatural forces that others can't, it's up to her to close the mysterious doors spreading chaos across the land. A perilous and stirring journey awaits as the fate of the country rests on her shoulders."

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."