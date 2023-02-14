Netflix Adds Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Anime in India

© Ren Eguchi, Masa, Kiyoshi Matsuda, MAPPA

added the first five episodes of the television anime adaptation ofand illustrator's) light novel series in India. The streaming service will add episodes of the ongoing anime every Sunday.

The Muse India YouTube channel began streaming episode five of the anime with Hindi subtitles in roman script on Thursday.

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill premiered on Tokyo TV and other channels on January 10. Muse Asia began streaming the anime in India on January 10 and is releasing it as it airs in Japan.

The anime stars: Yūma Uchida as Mukouda (Mukouda Tsuyoshi), Satoshi Hino as Fel, and Hina Kino as Sui.

Kiyoshi Matsuda ( RE-MAIN , Kakegurui season 2, Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Michiko Yokote ( Cowboy Bebop , Rurouni Kenshin , xxxHOLiC , Shirobako ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Nao Ōtsu ( BEASTARS both seasons) is adapting Masa 's original character designs for animation. Masato Kōda ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! , Domestic Girlfriend ), Kana Utatade ( KanadeYUK ), and Kuricorder Quartet ( tsuritama ) are composing the music.

J-Novel Club is releasing both the light novel series and K Akagishi 's manga adaptation in English.

Eguchi started publishing the novels on the "Shosetsuka ni Narō" website in 2016, and Overlap is publishing the novels in print. Overlap is also publishing K Akagishi 's manga adaptation in Japan, as well as Momo Futaba 's Tondemo Skill de Isekai Hōrō Meshi: Sui no Daibōken spinoff manga.

