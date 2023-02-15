GoRA, King Records' Ayaka: A Story of Bonds Anime Replaces Takahiro Sakurai in Cast

Original anime slated to premiere this year

©GoRA・KINGRECORDS／Project AYAKA

The official website ofand' original anime projectannounced on Wednesday that it is replacingas the voice of Haruaki Karuma, one of the anime's main characters. The anime's staff explained that the decision to replace Sakurai is "due to various circumstances," and will reveal the newof the character at a future date.

The Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds anime will premiere this year.

The Weekly Bunshun tabloid newspaper reported in October 2022 that Sakurai had been engaged in an extramarital affair for at least 10 years with a writer for his P.S. Genki Desu. Takahiro travel radio show. Following the report, Sakurai's talent management agency Intention published a statement that acknowledged the article's report and apologized to the unnamed woman, Sakurai's fans, and all involved.

Sakurai did not attend the stage talk show panel of Jujutsu Kaisen during the Jump Festa '23 event in December. He voiced the character Suguru Getou in the anime.

Sakurai's numerous voice roles include Griffith in Berserk , Giyū Tomioka in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Suzaku in Code Geass , Ayame in Fruits Basket , Rohan in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Reigen in Mob Psycho 100 , Sasori in Naruto Shippūden , Francis F. in Bungo Stray Dogs , Izumo Kusanagi in K , and Cloud in Final Fantasy VII .

He reprised his role as Reigen in the Mob Psycho 100 III anime. He also voiced a role in Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth , and Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre anime, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond anime film. Sakurai is also voicing roles in the ongoing Urusei Yatsura , Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War , and BLUELOCK anime. He has roles in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, and The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent anime, as well as the Mononoke anime film.

Sources: Ayaka anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web