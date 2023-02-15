M&C! Releases Higehiro Manga

1st volume already available

Hige o Soru. Soshite Joshi Kōsei o Hirō.

Indonesian publisher M&C! published the first volume of's manga adaptation of authorand illustrator's) light novel series on Wednesday.

One Peace Books =publishes the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

Yoshida is just your average salaryman, drowning his tears in booze. On his way home one night, he finds a runaway high school girl sitting on the street. She offers to sleep with him in exchange for a place to stay―and Yoshida lets her off the hook and offers her work instead. A rom-com between the most unbalanced couple you'll ever find!

Adachi launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Ace magazine in November 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in December 2022.

Shimesaba began serializing the story on the Kakuyomu website in March 2017. Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko light novel label began publishing the print novels with illustrations by booota beginning with the first volume in February 2018. The fifth and final volume shipped in June 2021.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2021. Muse Asia streamed the anime in Southeast Asia as it aired in Japan.

