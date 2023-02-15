Seven Seas Licenses My Boss is a Giant, I Can't Refuse S, Revenge: Kaedama Kon Manga

Also: Loyal Soldier, Lustful Beast light novel

©KamuC, Overlap, Seven Seas

My Boss is a Giant: He Manages My Every Need With Enormous Skill!

I Can't Refuse S

Revenge: Kaedama Kon

Loyal Soldier, Lustful Beast

announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the, andmanga, and thelight novel for its Steamship label.

Seven Seas will release KamuC's My Boss is a Giant: He Manages My Every Need With Enormous Skill! ( Kowamote Jо̄shi no XL Size ga Hairimasen ) manga in one complete omnibus volume physically and digitally in January 2024. The company describes the story:

Natsumi, also known as “Ham-chan,” hustles at a demanding office job like a hamster running in a wheel. Meanwhile, her boss Samejima is more like a shark. He's handsome, sure, but he's also imposing and scary...at least, until he confesses his feelings for her?! Natsumi is a little overwhelmed at seeing a vulnerable side to this gigantic man, especially since she doesn't have a lot of experience in the love department, but she's secretly thrilled to see more. Together, this big boss with a carnivorous appetite and the smaller woman who's hungry for his love are ready to unleash their wild sides!

The manga debuted in Love Parfait in 2019. The manga's two compiled book volumes shipped in Japan on October 15.



©Ai Hibiki, Seven Seas

Seven Seas

I Can't Refuse S

Watashi wa S ni Sakaraenai

Miku is in a bind: her father has taken on too much debt, subjecting her family to so much work and stress that now her mother has fallen ill. Miku is willing to do what it takes to help her family, so she offers to become a wealthy benefactor's mistress to raise the cash they need! Unfortunately, that alone isn't enough—the wealthy man has a preference for women who are experienced in bed, and Miku is anything but. That's when the man's butler, Kamishiro, steps in. The gorgeous but sharp-tongued Kamishiro is blunt: he says he's been sent to train Miku in the sexual arts. Under his hot and heavy tutelage, can Miku become experienced enough to inflame the desire of any man...including her teacher?

will release the first volume of Ai Hibiki's) manga in September, and it describes the story:

Hibiki launched the manga in Mobile Flower in November 2017, and ended it in October 2019. The manga's sixth and final compiled book volume shipped in January 2020.



©Sayo Momota, Shogakukan, Seven Seas

Seven Seas

Revenge: Kaedama Kon

Beautiful, charismatic Mitsuki has it all. She's got so much, in fact, that she sends her more timid sister Tsukiko on dates disguised as her so Mitsuki doesn't miss out on other things. But one such body swap backfires after Mitsuki gets engaged: Mitsuki asks Tsukiko to stand in for her at a wedding planning meeting, and Tsukiko ends up falling into bed with Mitsuki's groom-to-be! Tired of playing second fiddle to her beautiful sister, Tsukiko decides to take something for herself for a change. In this startling tale of intrigue and romance, revenge is a dish best served steaming hot!

will launch the first volume of Sayo Momota'smanga in November. It describes the story:

Momoto debuted the manga in Cheese! in 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in March 2022.



©Sumire Saiga, Saya Shirosaki, Seven Seas

Loyal Soldier, Lustful Beast

Seven Seas

One day out of the blue, noblewoman Giselle is summoned to serve as the king's prized concubine. Alas, her heart belongs to another man: Wallace, a former slave and the soldier who saved her brother's life. Wallace worships the ground Giselle walks on and attends to her every need as her manservant. Much as Giselle mourns the line drawn between them, her days with Wallace are filled with bliss. Yet the king's word is absolute, so Giselle decides to give up on her paramour. Then, late one night, Wallace steals into her room in the palace. His gaze is desperate and hungry as he watches her. She knows it's a crime to spend the night with him...but can she help herself?

Sumire Saiga and Saya Shirosaki'slight novel will debut physically and digitally in December.describes the story:

This is the first light novel in Seven Seas ' Steamship imprint.



