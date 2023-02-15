News
Toei Animation Produces Original Musical Animation Spicy Candy for Chinese Market
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Toei Animation, and its subsidiary Toei Animation (Shanghai) launched the original musical animation titled Spicy Candy, on SNS platforms for short videos in China, and Japan on Tuesday.
The 30-track, 60-second musical animation is about a young, sharp-tongued girl named Spicy, who sings about everyday trivial things, and lives with her black cat named Candy.
Ryōsuke Aoike (ABCiee Working Diary, Akindo Sei Little Peso) directed the animation in Fever Creations, and artist Cikah performs the songs.
The most recent trailer on Spicy Candy's official YouTube channel previews the musical animation:
Toei plans to distribute Spicy Candy globally, starting with its multilingual development.
Sources: Toei Animation's website, Spicy Candy animation's website