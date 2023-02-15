Toei Animation Produces Original Musical Animation Spicy Candy for Chinese Market

Spicy Candy launched in Japan, China on Tuesday

Toei Animation , and its subsidiary Toei Animation (Shanghai) launched the original musical animation titled Spicy Candy , on SNS platforms for short videos in China, and Japan on Tuesday.

© Spicy Candy Project Committee

The 30-track, 60-second musical animation is about a young, sharp-tongued girl named Spicy, who sings about everyday trivial things, and lives with her black cat named Candy.

Ryōsuke Aoike ( ABCiee Working Diary , Akindo Sei Little Peso ) directed the animation in Fever Creations , and artist Cikah performs the songs.

The most recent trailer on Spicy Candy's official YouTube channel previews the musical animation:

Toei plans to distribute Spicy Candy globally, starting with its multilingual development.