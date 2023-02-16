Akihito Yoshitomi Ends Kyō Kara Mirai Yuri Manga

Manga launched in October 2019

© Akihito Yoshitomi, Hero's Inc.

Kyō Kara Mirai

's Comiplex manga website published the final chapter of's(The Future From Today) yuri manga last Friday.

The manga's fourth compiled book volume will ship on March 29.

The manga centers on the relationship between high school classmates Kyōko and Miku. When Miku confesses her love to Kyōko, Kyōko doesn't know how to respond or what to do. Miku assures her that she doesn't need to give an answer immediately, but asks Kyōko if she would consider dating with each other at least until graduation, leaving Kyōko to decide what to do with each other until that time.

Yoshitomi launched the manga in Hero's Inc. 's Flat Heros (later Comiplex) website in October 2019. Hero's Inc. published the manga's third compiled book volume in August 2022.

Yoshitomi recently ended his Meikyū Biyori (Labyrinth Weather) manga in December 2022. Yoshitomi also ended his 24-ku no Hanako-san (Hanako in the 24th Ward) manga in April 2022.

Yoshitomi's Eat-Man The Main Dish manga launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in May 2014 and ended in June 2019. Kodansha published six volumes for the series.

Yoshitomi drew his original Eat-Man manga from 1996 to 2002. The story follows Bolt Crank, a man who can eat anything and reproduce it in his right hand. The original manga received anime adaptations in 1997 and 1998. Bandai Entertainment released Eat-Man `98 on DVD with an English dub , and Discotek Media released both anime on DVD with English subtitles.

ADV Manga published Yoshitomi's Ray manga, while Section23 Films released the Ray television anime and the Blue Drop anime inspired by Yoshitomi's manga of the same name. Yoshitomi also drew Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman : Breakdown , the manga adaptation of the Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman crossover anime. The one compiled volume shipped in April 2016.

Source: Comiplex