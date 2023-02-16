AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline Anime Gets New 'Kyokkō no Sōki' Work

Sunrise Beyond announced on Thursday that its AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline ( Kyōkai Senki ) project with toy/hobby company Bandai Spirits will have a new work titled "Kyokkō no Sōki." While the announcement did not reveal the format of the project, the announcement mentions that well-known mecha animator and designer Masami Obari is planning and directing the project. The announcement is streaming a teaser video.

The first part of theanime premiered in October 2021, and the anime's second part premiered on April 2022.

The story is set in the year 2061, with Japan under a state of occupation by multiple states. The world, including Japan, has been consolidated under the rule of four trade blocs. The entire archipelago is now the frontline of conflict. The Japanese people live under a state of constant occupation and oppression, with humanoid war machines called AMAIM patrolling its streets. A young introverted boy named Amō Shiiba has a chance meeting with the autonomous AI Gai, and his acquisition of the AMAIM Kenbu begins a story that will see him attempting to take back Japan.

Another part of the story centers on Gashin Tezuka, a reticent and frank 16-year-old member of the Japanese resistance who pilots the AMAIM Ghost to avenge his father.

Nobuyoshi Habara ( Fafner , Broken Blade , Star Blazers 2202 ) directed the anime at Sunrise Beyond , with Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Princess Principal: Crown Handler ) supervising the series scripts. Kenichi Ohnuki ( Kiko Senki Dragonar , Gundam Build Fighters , Golden Kamuy ) designed the characters. Rasmus Faber ( The Asterisk War , Harukana Receive , Moriarty the Patriot ) composed the music. The anime's main mecha animators were Shinya Kusumegi ( Fafner , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) and Hiroshi Arisawa ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Mobile Suit Gundam Seed , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ).

Industrial designer Ken Okuyama (Enzo Ferrari car, fourth-generation Chevrolet Camaro, E6 and E7 Series Shinkansen trains) and his Ken Okuyama Design company were credited for mechanical design supervision, while the company's designer Yūya Koyanagi was credited for mechanical design alongside Kanetake Ebikawa , Kenji Teraoka , and Ippei Gyōbu .