Ashland Hill Media Finance Co-Finances Return to Silent Hill Live-Action Film

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Wednesday that Ashland Hill Media Finance will co-finance the newlive-action film , along with three other movies.

The other movies are Chief Of Station, Skyline Radial , and Sneaks .

Film director Christophe Gans ( Crying Freeman , 2006 Silent Hill ) stated in a 2020 interview that he is working on a new Silent Hill film. Konami officially announced the Return to Silent Hill film in October 2022.

Victor Hadida (live-action Resident Evil film franchise ) is producing the film. Gans previously stated that the new film "will still be set in that 'small American town' atmosphere, where puritanism devastated everything." Gans previously directed the Silent Hill live-action film starring Radha Mitchell and Sean Bean that opened in 2006. M.J. Bassett later directed the Silent Hill: Revelation film that opened in 2012.

Konami 's Silent Hill horror game franchise debuted in 1999. Konami also announced in October 2022 that it will release a remake of the Silent Hill 2 game and three new games titled Silent Hill: Townfall , Silent Hill: Ascension , and Silent Hill f . Silent Hill 2 originally launched on PlayStation 2 in September 2001 in North America and Japan. It then launched on Xbox in December 2021 and PC in December 2002.

Source: Deadline (Andreas Wiseman)