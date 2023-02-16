Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Light Novels Enter 'Last Stage' With 11th Volume

11th volume launches on March 17

Jaku-chara Tomozaki-kun

Amazon is listing the 11th volume of's) light novel series as the start of its "last stage."will release the volume on March 17.

Shogakukan published the first light novel volume written by Yaku and with illustrations by Fly in May 2016. The novels have ranked in the top 10 of the ranking for top light novels in Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook from 2017 to 2019.

Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Tomozaki is one of the best gamers in Japan, and in his opinion, the game of real life is one of the worst. No clear-cut rules for success, horribly balanced, and nothing makes sense. But then he meets a gamer who's just as good as him, and she offers to teach him a few exploits…

A manga adaptation of the novels launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker in December 2017. Bana Yoshida launched a spinoff manga of the novels titled Nanami Minami wa Kagayakitai ( Minami Nanami wishes to shine ), with Yaku penning the manga's original story, on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in 2020.

The novel series' first anime adaptation premiered in January 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub .

The anime also received two OVA episodes that were bundled with the third and fourth Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video volumes of the anime in May and June 2021, respectively. Funimation also streamed those episodes.

The anime announced earlier this month that it will have a 13-episode second season titled Jaku Chara Tomozaki-kun 2nd Stage . There is no premiere date yet for the second season.

