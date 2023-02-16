Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Manga Ends Serialization on Saturday

Manga's final 2 volumes ship simultaneously on April 7

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie

The official Twitter account for the anime of's) manga announced on Friday and Tuesday that the manga will end its serialization on Saturday.

The manga's 19th compiled book volume will ship simultaneously with its 20th and final volume on April 7.

Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Shikimori seems like the perfect girlfriend: cute, fun to be around, sweet when she wants to be... but she has a cool dark side that comes out under the right circumstances. And her boyfriend Izumi loves to be around when that happens! A fun and funny high school romance with a sassy twist perfect for fans of Nagatoro-san and Komi Can't Communicate !

Maki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga service in February 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 17th and 18th volumes simultaneously on February 9. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's 11th volume in December 2022.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.