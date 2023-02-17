Megaton Musashi Season 2 Delays Last 2 Episodes Further Due to COVID-19

Season now slated to end in episode 28 on March 17

The official website for Level 5 's Megaton-kyū Musashi multimedia project announced on Friday that it is delaying the final two episodes of the second season again. Episode 27 has been delayed from February 24 to March 10, and episode 28 has been delayed from March 3 to March 17. Episode 25 and 26 will instead air on February 24 and March 3, respectively.

Level 5 cited COVID-19 again as the reason — specifically, that the staff is still recovering from the production delays already caused by the spread of COVID-19 in China at the end of last year.

The anime staff had previously delayed episode 18 from November 4 to November 18 to improve the episode's quality. The episode 18 delay also affected episode 19's production schedule. The anime's 19th episode was delayed to December 2. Then, the staff delayed the last five episodes further to February or later.

The Megaton Musashi X (Cross) game for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch was delayed from December 1 to December 8, then delayed again to December 16. The game's staff cited the anime's delays as the reason, since the game's content is tied to the anime.

The anime's second season premiered on October 7 on Tokyo MX at 10:00 p.m. before airing on BS Fuji and Level 5 's YouTube channel. The first season's Special Edition, featuring new cuts, premiered on July 8 on the same channels. The second season is a continuation of the Special Edition.

The second season features a returning cast and crew.

Level 5 founder and president Akihiro Hino ( Yōkai Watch original concept) is credited as the anime's chief director and original creator, and he is also writing and supervising the anime's scripts. Shigeharu Takahashi ( Yo-kai Watch: The Movie ) is directing the anime at OLM. Takuzō Nagano ( Yōkai Watch ) is credited for original character designs, and Yūji Ikeda ( Inazuma Eleven ) is designing those characters for animation. Toshihiko Kuriaki is credited for art concepts. Ken'ichirō Saigō ( Yōkai Watch ) is composing the music. Ryō Tanaka ( Granblue Fantasy the Animation ) is the audio director.

The anime's first season premiered on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji in October 2021 and aired its final episode in December 2021.

The project includes a television anime, game, collaboration with Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, toys by Bandai, and an internet anime spinoff titled "After School." Level 5 announced the project in 2016, initially with a planned start time of summer 2017.

The story takes place after 90 percent of humanity was wiped out due to an invasion. Survivors live in a shelter where their lives are monitored, and memories of the invasion erased. Three teenagers from the shelter are chosen to pilot three machines that combine to form the Musashi robot, made out of a material named Megatronium alloy. The series balances robot action with school life.

Each different medium—game, anime, or other—tells the story from the point of view of a different set of characters.

