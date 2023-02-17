﻿Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallery﻿ Game Launches in West in Spring 2023

Arcade-style game launches for Switch

﻿Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallery

Aksys Games announced on Thursday that it will launch the game forSwitch in spring 2023.

The game was previously slated for a summer 2023 release.

The arcade-style game has three modes: Carnival Mode, which lets players choose between two stages and progress through various levels; Party Mode, in which players team up or challenge each other in mini-games; and The Spirit Stairway Challenge, which players can unlock by succeeding in Party Mode.



Shoot various goodies and spooky spirits that appear in the festival booths to win tokens and a chance to go spirit hunting at the local haunted house! In minigame mode, players may choose to either compete against friends or work together to clear over 10 challenges!

Aksys Games describes the game:

The game launched as Moshikashite? Obake no Shatekiya in Japan in July 2021.



