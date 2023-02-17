The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Anime's 'Love Story' Promo Video Streamed

TOHO animation began streaming a "Love Story: Mahiru Side" promotional video on Saturday for the television anime of Saekisan 's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten ( Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsu no Ma ni ka Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken ) light novel series.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX on January 7 at 10:30 p.m. JST. The series also airs on BS NTV and AT-X . Crunchyroll streams the anime as it airs. The anime stars:

Kenichi Imaizumi ( Brynhildr in the Darkness , third Kingdom season) is supervising the anime at project No.9 , and Li Hua Wang (name romanization not confirmed) is directing the series. (Imaizumi was previously listed as the director of the series and Wang was not previously listed among the staff.) Keiichirō Ōchi ( Adachi and Shimamura , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is in charge of the series scripts. Takayuki Noguchi ( Queen's Blade: Rebellion , Cinderella Nine ) is adapting Hanekoto 's original character designs for animation. Moe Hyūga ( O Maidens in Your Savage Season , Steins;Gate 0 ) is composing the music. Masayoshi Ōishi is performing the opening theme song "Gift," and Manaka Iwami is performing the ending theme song "Chiisana Koi no Uta" (A Little Love Song).

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the romantic comedy:

Amane lives alone in an apartment, and the most beautiful girl in school, Mahiru, lives just next door. They've almost never spoken—until the day he sees her in distress on a rainy day and lends her his umbrella. To return the favor, she offers him help around the house, and a relationship slowly begins to blossom as the distance between them closes…

Saekisan began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in December 2018. SB Creative 's GA Bunko imprint began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Hanekoto in June 2019. A manga adaptation launched on the Manga UP! service in January 2022.

