News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 6-12
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Hogwarts Legacy for PS5 debuts at #1, Pokémon Scarlet/Violet ranks at #2
Japan's Game Ranking: February 6-12
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS5
|Hogwarts Legacy
|WB Games
|February 10
|67,196
|67,196
|2
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|29,019
|4,836,510
|3
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|13,343
|3,876,184
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,807
|5,153,979
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,566
|3,040,308
|6
|NSw
|Fire Emblem Engage
|Nintendo
|January 20
|7,267
|193,187
|7
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|7,127
|1,001,330
|8
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|5,155
|1,175,091
|9
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4, 2022
|5,065
|280,995
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,025
|5,121,897
|11
|NSw
|Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
|Marvelous
|January 26
|4,680
|54,961
|12
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|3,427
|2,844,163
|13
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,279
|7,429,710
|14
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,255
|2,135,168
|15
|NSw
|Dragon Quest Treasures
|Square Enix
|December 9, 2022
|3,208
|272,102
|16
|PS5
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|February 18, 2022
|3,195
|149,546
|17
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,035
|3,347,450
|18
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,964
|1,085,545
|19
|PS5
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|Spike Chunsoft
|February 9
|2,901
|2,901
|20
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25, 2022
|2,627
|997,415
Source: Famitsu