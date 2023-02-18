×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 6-12

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Hogwarts Legacy for PS5 debuts at #1, Pokémon Scarlet/Violet ranks at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: February 6-12

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS5 Hogwarts Legacy WB Games February 10 67,196 67,196
2 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 29,019 4,836,510
3 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 13,343 3,876,184
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,807 5,153,979
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,566 3,040,308
6 NSw Fire Emblem Engage Nintendo January 20 7,267 193,187
7 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 7,127 1,001,330
8 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 5,155 1,175,091
9 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4, 2022 5,065 280,995
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,025 5,121,897
11 NSw Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Marvelous January 26 4,680 54,961
12 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 3,427 2,844,163
13 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,279 7,429,710
14 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,255 2,135,168
15 NSw Dragon Quest Treasures Square Enix December 9, 2022 3,208 272,102
16 PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Sony Interactive Entertainment February 18, 2022 3,195 149,546
17 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,035 3,347,450
18 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,964 1,085,545
19 PS5 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition Spike Chunsoft February 9 2,901 2,901
20 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25, 2022 2,627 997,415

Source: Famitsu

