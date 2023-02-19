News
Anime Films Airing on Indian TV: February 19-25
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Super Hungama airs Pokemon the Movie: Kyurem Ka Muqabla film
Editor's note: The titles and air times on this page will be updated as television channels make new announcements and update their schedules throughout the week.
The third-party TV guide listings app "What's On India: TV Guide App" is currently listing that the following anime films will be airing in India this week:
Sunday, February 19
|Title
|Japanese Title
|TV Channel
|Time
|Pokemon the Movie: Kyurem Ka Muqabla
|Gekijōban Pocket Monster Best Wishes! Kyurem Vs Seikenshi Keldeo
|Super Hungama
|7:00 p.m. IST
Source: "What's On India: TV Guide App" app