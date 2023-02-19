×
News
Anime Films Airing on Indian TV: February 19-25

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Super Hungama airs Pokemon the Movie: Kyurem Ka Muqabla film

Editor's note: The titles and air times on this page will be updated as television channels make new announcements and update their schedules throughout the week.

The third-party TV guide listings app "What's On India: TV Guide App" is currently listing that the following anime films will be airing in India this week: 

Sunday, February 19

Title Japanese Title TV Channel Time
Pokemon the Movie: Kyurem Ka Muqabla Gekijōban Pocket Monster Best Wishes! Kyurem Vs Seikenshi Keldeo Super Hungama 7:00 p.m. IST

Source: "What's On India: TV Guide App" app

