Disney+ Hotstar Adds Dr. Stone Anime, Dr. Stone: Ryusui Anime Special

Streaming service adds both seasons of anime, 1-hour special

© Boichi, Riichirou Inagaki, Shinya Iino, TMS Entertainment

Hotstar is streaming both seasons of the anime ofand'smanga andanime special in India.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. The second season titled Dr. Stone: Stone Wars premiered in Japan in January 2021. Netflix began streaming the anime season in India in September 2021 and Ani-One Asia began streaming it on August 17.

Shinya Iino (storyboards, episode director on Hanebad! , Revue Starlight , Made in Abyss ) returned to direct the second season at TMS Entertainment . Yuichiro Kido (episode scripts for Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , After the Rain , 91 Days ) also came back to supervise and write the series scripts. Yuko Iwasa ( Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas , Yowamushi Pedal ) again designed the characters. Tatsuya Katō ( WorldEnd , Revue Starlight ), Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Children of the Whales , Anima Yell! ), and Yuki Kanesaka ( Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond insert songs ) returned to compose the music.

Fujifabric ( Space Brothers , Boruto , Silver Spoon season 2) performed the opening theme song "Rakuen" (Paradise), and Hatena performed the ending theme song "Koe?" (Voice?).

The one-hour Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special aired on July 10 and announced the Dr. Stone: New World title and spring 2023 premiere of the third Dr. Stone anime season.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the Dr. Stone manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series in March 2022. The manga's 26th and final volume shipped on July 4. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

Source: Disney+ Hotstar